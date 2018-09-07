http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.60 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 15.24 Change: 0.00
Au 1196.21 $/oz Change: -3.31
Pt 782.50 $/oz Change: -11.58
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|ABB|ABB Technology|Agnico Eagle|Automation|Efficiency|Energy|Mining|Motors|Power|Road|System|Technology|transport|Europe|Finland|Kittila Mine|Energy Efficiency|Equipment|Motors|Online Remote Support Services|Real-time Hoist Condition Monitoring|Services|Motors|Motors
Gold|ABB|Automation|Efficiency|Energy|Mining|Motors|Power|Road|System|Technology|transport||||Equipment|Motors|Services|Motors|Motors
gold|abb|abb-technology-company|agnico-eagle|automation|efficiency|energy|mining|motors-company|power|road|system|technology|transport|europe|finland|kittila-mine|energy-efficiency|equipment|motors-industry-term|online-remote-support-services|real-time-hoist-condition-monitoring|services|motors-person|motors
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

ABB equipment set for Kittilä gold mine in Finland

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

ABB equipment set for Kittilä gold mine in Finland

7th September 2018

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Kittilä mine has invested in multinational corporation ABB’s production and personnel hoists, and these are set to be installed and introduced at the mine during 2020/21

The ABB delivery includes one friction type production hoist with 2.5 MW of motor power and a 1.2 MW single drum personnel hoist. These are the first hoists in the Kittilä gold mine.

Advertisement

The delivery is part of the $186-million expansion investment in the Kittilä mine by mining company Agnico Eagle Finland, which started in the spring of 2018.

A shaft over a kilometre deep will be built at the mine, from which ore will be lifted with hoisting equipment supplied by ABB. The shaft will make it possible to use the deeper parts of the gold deposit in an economically viable way.

Advertisement

This will also improve the energy efficiency of the mine and reduce the use of fossil fuels, as it will replace the truck and off-road vehicle transport of ore and personnel. The processing capacity of the mine's concentrating plant will increase from the current 1.6-million tonnes to 2.0-million tonnes a year.

ABB will also deliver online remote support services for real-time hoist condition monitoring through ABB Ability.

Kittilä, located in the far north of Finland, is the largest gold mine in Europe.  The  mine already uses a varied range of ABB technology, including motors, an automation system, frequency converters and instruments.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.288 1.154s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close