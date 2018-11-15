‘100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining’ 2018 edition released

The Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) congratulated the women featured in Women in Mining’s 2018 edition of the ‘100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining’.

The publication was released in London on Tuesday, with Kalagadi Manganese executive chairperson Daphne Mashile Nkosi – a 2015 South African nominee – in attendance as a guest speaker.

“We celebrate the 100 inspirational women and particularly recognise Thuthula Balfour, as our head of health, and Deshnee Naidoo as a board representative, for being featured in the top 100,” said MCSA CEO Roger Baxter.

The publication, now on its third edition, aims to showcase the range of female talent within the global mining industry and to identify inspirational role models to encourage future generations of women to consider mining as a career choice.

This year saw a record 642 nominations from across the spectrum of the mining industry, thereby proving the contribution of women on a daily basis.

The 100 featured women were selected by a panel of judges regarding their perseverance in the face of adversity, how they found solutions to challenges, and their empowerment of others through being a voice and role model for diversity and inclusion.

“This book is a living history of women working in mining and, through their stories, we learn how they have . . . empowered others and forged rewarding and important careers in the sector,” WIM chairperson Carole Cable commented.

She highlighted key themes from stories in the publication as acknowledgment that more needed to be done to improve diversity and inclusion, the challenge of attracting and retaining women, and optimism that the industry can change further.